Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return to Mumbai from USA vacation

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Friday returned to Mumbai from their short vacation to the USA.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:42 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (ANI/Photos). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Friday returned to Mumbai from their short vacation to the USA. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport in casual attires and were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Ranbir donned a blue sweatshirt with matching trousers. He accessorized his look with a cap and black shades. Alia, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt paired with black cargo pants.

The couple also clicked pictures with their fans at the airport. Ranbir and Alia returned back to Mumbai on the occasion of Riddhima Kapoor's birthday.

Several pictures and videos of the 'Brahmastra' couple went viral on social media. Recently, Ranbir and Alia's starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' completed one year since it was released, the 'Heart of Stone' actor took to Instagram and shared some adorable moments from the shooting of the film. She captioned the post, "A piece of our hearts. Can't believe it's already been a whole year. Love & Light always."

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. After dating for years, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and she announced her pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. (ANI)

