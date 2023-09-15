ITC-owned Yoga Bar enters baby food segment

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 17:51 IST
Yoga Bar, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand owned by diversified conglomerate ITC, on Friday announced its entry into the baby food segment with a new brand 'Yoga Baby'.

Under the Yoga Baby brand, the company has introduced porridge mixes in five variants that combine whole grains like millet, oats and ragi. It is inspired by traditional recipes handed down from mothers and grandmothers. Suhasini Sampath, a mother and co-founder and CEO of Yoga Bar, created Yoga Baby for her little daughter. Now, it is being launched for a wider audience, according to a company statement.

''As a mother to my little girl, I understand and appreciate the thought and careful planning that goes into each meal. Unfortunately, this often takes away from precious moments with the little one. Yoga Baby will ensure that parents devote less time to meal planning and invest more time in creating beautiful memories with their children,'' she said.

Earlier this year, ITC announced the acquisition of Sproutlife Foods Pvt Ltd (SFPL), which owned the Yoga Bar brand.

ITC has signed a binding term sheet to acquire 100 per cent shares of SFPL over a period of three to four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

