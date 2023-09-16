SRK, Salman's 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to be shot in March 2024?

The year 2024 is expected to turn out extremely special for fans of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. As per the latest buzz, the two have approved the script of 'Tiger vs Pathaan' and they are expected to start shooting for it in March 2024.

"Tiger vs Pathaan's script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun. They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion. Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman respectively and narrated the film to them. The superstars have loved the story and the film will now go on floors in March," as per a source close to the film.

Tiger vs Pathaan is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe. The Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

This was followed by Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is the all-time biggest hit of Hindi cinema. An official announcement for the upcoming film is awaited.

Meanwhile, SRK is basking in the success of 'Jawan'. In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. Salman, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3'. 'Tiger 3' will arrive in theatres this Diwali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)