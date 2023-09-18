Babubali & RRR Writer V. Vijayendra Prasad's 'Bharmaputra' Trilogy to be Directed by Shailender Vyas

New Delhi (India), September 18: The legendary writer of popular movies likes ''RRR,'' ''Bahubali,'' and ''Bajrangi Bhaijan,'' V. Vijayendra Prasad's, upcoming three-part trilogy called ''BRAHMAPUTRA'' will be produced & directed by Shailender Vyas.

''The trilogy stands as my tribute to the valor and sacrifice of India's unacknowledged heroes from Assam. These individuals deserve recognition and celebration not only within India but also on a global scale. The Brahmaputra holds a special place in my heart because it diverges from anything I've previously written. .I have faith and confidence in Shailender's abilities and his unique filmmaking approach, which I believe will do justice to Brahmaputra'', says RRR writer V. Vijayendra Prasad The first part of the ''BRAHMAPUTRA'' trilogy will take us back in time to learn about Raja Prithu Rai, a historical figure from India who ruled over Kamarupa (now Assam) during the 12th century. He's known for defeating Bhaktiyar Khilji, who destroyed the famous Nalanda University. This story aims to bring those heroic times to life.

Director and producer Shailender Vyas, often called the ''Christopher Nolan of India,'' will be in charge of this trilogy. He's known for his work on the popular science fiction web series ''JL50,'' making him a great choice to bring the grandness and authenticity of ''BRAHMAPUTRA'' to the silver screen.

Vyas says, "My objective is to craft a film that is deeply researched, genuinely authentic, respectful in its portrayal, and thoroughly engaging for the audience. I have a great fascination for history, as there is so much to explore and learn. Among these historical treasures, the narrative of Raja Prithu Rai stands as a source of immense pride for me as an Indian. It surprises me that no one has ever made a film on this remarkable figure. My heartfelt desire is for the people of India to embrace this film and, in doing so, connect with the profound sense of pride that our ancestors inspired. I am immensely grateful and happy that we have collaborated with one of India's most legendary writers, Vijayendra sir, in bringing 'BRAHMAPUTRA' to fruition." This trilogy will be set in the beautiful region of Assam, known for its unique culture and scenery. This setting promises to offer a refreshing and captivating cinematic experience, showing off its lush landscapes, lively traditions, and enchanting music. It's something you've never seen before in Indian cinema.

''For a long time, Indian historical movies have mainly focused on love stories and personal dramas, leaving out the detailed strategies that shaped our nation's history. ''BRAHMAPUTRA'' is here to change that by highlighting the important aspects of war strategies, revealing the true nature of ancient warfare'', adds Director Vyas. Shailender Vyas will produce the trilogy through his company, Shailendra Vyas Productions Pvt Ltd. Ritika Anand, the producer of ''JL50,'' will also produce ''BRAHMAPUTRA'' through her Canadian corporation, The Piggybank Movie Fund Co ''When I first heard about Raja Pritu Rai, I was deeply inspired by his humble courage. I've always had a strong desire to create a historical film, and Raja Pritu Rai's story resonated with me on a profound level. It's surprising that such a remarkable figure has never been the subject of a film before. Among these historical treasures, the narrative of Raja Pritu Rai stands as a source of immense pride for all Indians, and I can't wait to bring this story to life on the big screen'', says Ritika Anand With V. Vijayendra Prasad's track record of creating successful scripts and Shailender Vyas's exceptional directing skills, ''BRAHMAPUTRA'' promises to be an exceptional cinematic experience. This collaboration is a significant cinematic event that you won't want to miss.

