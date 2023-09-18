Mohanlal-starrer 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' books 2024 Republic Day eve release

Veteran actor Mohanlal on Monday announced that his upcoming film ''Malaikottai Vaaliban'' with acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery will hit the screens on January 25, 2024.

The Malayalam cinema star shared the news in a post on microblogging site X.

''The countdown has begun! Vaaliban is arriving in theatres worldwide on 25th January 2024! #VaalibanOnJan25 #MalaikottaiVaaliban,'' Mohanlal tweeted.

The actor had officially announced the project with Pellissery -- known for movies such as ''Jallikattu'', ''Angamaly Diaries'' and ''Ee.Ma.Yau'' -- last October.

''Malaikottai Vaaliban'' is produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs, Century Films and Saregama.

It also stars Sonalee Kulkarni and Danish Sait.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)