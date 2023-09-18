Alia Bhatt is all hearts for hubby Ranbir Kapoor's new look from 'Animal'

Monday turned out to be a great day for Ranbir Kapoor's fans as the makers of his film 'Animal' unveiled his new poster. The official Instagram handle of T-Series dropped a poster of Animal that shows Ranbir Kapoor all suited up. He is seen in a blue suit and dark sunglasses. Ranbir sports long hair and has a rugged look in the poster.

We can also spot a cigarette in his mouth and a lighter in one hand. The makers also shared that the film's teaser will be out on September 28.

Ranbir's look not only garnered praise from his fans but also left his wife Alia Bhatt in awe. Sharing a picture of Ranbir's poster on her Instagram Story, Alia wrote, "Oh hi (smiley face with sunglasses emoji and firecracker emoji).”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' will be released on 1st December, 2023. Earlier, the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie. Bobby wrote on Instagram, "2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal."

The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee. Ranbir can be seen wearing a white dhoti and kurta. He kept his beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but some scars on his face were visible. 'Animal' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

