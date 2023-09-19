Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:53 IST
Tamil actor’s daughter found hanging in residence in TN, police suspect suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The teenaged daughter of popular actor and music director Vijay Antony died on Tuesday allegedly by suicide at her residence here, said police.

The 16-year-old was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the small hours and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

The victim was studying in Class 12 at a private school here.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and investigation is on, they said.

Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, “the news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima.” Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, “Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss.” Film maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

