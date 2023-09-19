Angelique Cabral to play Queen Amaya in Disney Animation's 'Wish'

''Life in Pieces'' star Angelique Cabral has joined the voice cast of the Disney Animation feature film ''Wish''.

According to entertainment website Deadline, she will voice Queen Amaya opposite Chris Pine, who stars as King Magnifico, ruler of the magical kingdom of Rosas. The film follows Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force: a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Alan Tudyk also stars as a talking goat, Valentino Hall, the official plotline reads.

Filmmaker Chris Buck of ''Frozen'' franchise and Fawn Veerasunthorn of ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' are the directors.

Peter Del Vecho is producing the project and Juan Pablo Reyes is co-producing. Dave Metzger has composed the film's score, which features original songs by singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice.

