Left Menu

Angelique Cabral to play Queen Amaya in Disney Animation's 'Wish'

Life in Pieces star Angelique Cabral has joined the voice cast of the Disney Animation feature film Wish.According to entertainment website Deadline, she will voice Queen Amaya opposite Chris Pine, who stars as King Magnifico, ruler of the magical kingdom of Rosas.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:29 IST
Angelique Cabral to play Queen Amaya in Disney Animation's 'Wish'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Life in Pieces'' star Angelique Cabral has joined the voice cast of the Disney Animation feature film ''Wish''.

According to entertainment website Deadline, she will voice Queen Amaya opposite Chris Pine, who stars as King Magnifico, ruler of the magical kingdom of Rosas. The film follows Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force: a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Alan Tudyk also stars as a talking goat, Valentino Hall, the official plotline reads.

Filmmaker Chris Buck of ''Frozen'' franchise and Fawn Veerasunthorn of ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' are the directors.

Peter Del Vecho is producing the project and Juan Pablo Reyes is co-producing. Dave Metzger has composed the film's score, which features original songs by singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023