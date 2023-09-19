PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined WhatsApp Channels in an outreach exercise through one of the most popular social media platforms.

''Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building,'' Modi posted on X, while sharing the picture of him at work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)