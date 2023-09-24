Left Menu

Muttiah Muralitharan plays cricket in Mumbai rains to promote '800'

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan played cricket in Mumbai rains to promote his upcoming biopic titled ‘800’ film.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan played cricket in Mumbai rains to promote his upcoming biopic titled '800' film. He told ANI, "I'm having fun, although it rained. I am happy to receive a good response. Since I have a large following, I've performed for a number of nations, but my ancestors are from here, and my wife is from India, so many people are looking forward to it and I think it is a good film."

Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhurr Mittal will be seen portraying the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner in his biopic. Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and 530+ ODI wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages over six wickets per Test match. Notably, Muralitharan had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar a total of 13 times in his career.

The film releases on October 6 theatrically in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)

