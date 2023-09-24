Left Menu

Mukesh, Nita Ambani offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple with family

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani and other family members visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessing from Lord Ganpati.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:58 IST
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at Siddhivinayak temple (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani and other family members visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessing from Lord Ganpati. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were accompanied by their children Isha and Anant.

Doting grandfather was also seen with his cute little grandchildren. Recently, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a get-together at their Mumbai residence Antilia to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The celebration brought together some of the renowned members from Bollywood, sports, business and political fraternities. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on Tuesday. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

