Lee Sang Yeob and his non-celebrity girlfriend announce wedding plan

In a heartwarming announcement that took the South Korean entertainment industry by surprise, Lee Sang Yeob, the beloved actor known for his versatile roles in both dramas and variety shows, has revealed his plans to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend.

News of this joyous occasion broke through an exclusive report by Sports Seoul on September 25. According to their coverage, Lee Sang Yeob and his younger, non-celebrity girlfriend are set to exchange vows in a private ceremony to be held in Seoul, scheduled for March of the following year. One notable detail that has captured the public's imagination is the bride-to-be's exceptional beauty.

This love story, which unfolded away from the public eye, saw Lee Sang Yeob and his girlfriend nurture their relationship with care and consideration for her non-celebrity status. Their deepening affection culminated in the decision to embark on this journey of lifelong commitment. Reportedly, Lee Sang Yeob has recently begun sharing the delightful news with close friends and acquaintances, signaling the start of their wedding preparations.

Lee Sang Yeob made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2007 with the drama 'Happy Woman' and has since graced the small screen with his acting prowess in various notable works, including 'King Sejong', 'Miss Ripley', 'The Good Man Nowhere in the World', 'Jang Ok-jeong, Living in Love', 'I Love You, Namjoon', 'While You Were Sleeping', 'Top Star Yu Baek', and 'Good Casting'.

One of his most memorable roles was in the 2020 KBS2 weekend drama 'I've Been There Once,' where he starred opposite actress Lee Min-jung. The on-screen chemistry between the two led to immense popularity and accolades for Lee Sang Yeob, including three awards at the KBS Drama Awards that year: the Popularity Award for Male, Excellence Award for Male in a Featured Drama, and the Best Couple Award. The following year, in 2021, he continued to showcase his acting excellence, winning the Excellence in Acting award at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards for his role in the MBC drama 'Without Going Crazy'.

Beyond his acting talent, Lee Sang Yeob has earned the affection of viewers for his amiable personality, which he has displayed not only in dramas and films but also in various entertainment programs such as tvN's 'Sixth Sense'.

Currently, Lee Sang Yeob is captivating audiences as the lead actor in the KBS2 drama 'Pure Boxer'. This drama tells the gripping tale of agent Kim Tae-young (played by Lee Sang Yeob), who becomes embroiled in match-fixing schemes to survive, and Lee Kwon-sook (portrayed by Kim So-hye), a gifted boxer who returns to the boxing ring with the aim of bidding a true farewell to the sport.

As fans eagerly await this beloved actor's upcoming wedding, they continue to shower Lee Sang Yeob with warm wishes and congratulations on this new chapter in his life.

Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean celebrities!

Also Read: Krystal Opens Up About Filming 'Cobweb' Sex Scene with Oh Jung Se