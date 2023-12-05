Left Menu

Michael B Jordan crashes his luxury car into parked vehicle in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor and producer Michael B Jordan is doing well after crashing his car in Hollywood on Saturday evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:43 IST
Michael B Jordan crashes his luxury car into parked vehicle in Los Angeles
Michael B Jordan (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor and producer Michael B Jordan is doing well after crashing his car in Hollywood on Saturday evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 'Creed 3' actor has reportedly crashed his blue Ferrari into another vehicle parked at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive. According to a source close to Jordan, the actor is fine and uninjured following the car accident, and he skipped the Academy Museum Gala on Sunday night out of caution.

Jordan was scheduled to perform at the gala, which is the third annual, star-studded benefit for the cinema museum, whose current exhibits include filmmaker John Waters' and Lourdes Portillo's works, as well as the 1991 film 'Boyz n the Hood'. Christopher Nolan awarded Jordan with this year's Vantage Award, which his sister Jamila accepted on his behalf. He was supposed to walk the red carpet with fellow Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no one else was involved in the vehicle crash and there were no injuries reported after the LAPD was at the accident scene late Saturday night. Representatives of the Los Angeles Police Department were not available for comment in the wake of the vehicle crash.

Jordan made his film directorial debut for MGM with 'Creed III,' the third instalment in the Rocky spinoff franchise. In 'Creed III', having retired from boxing as a world champion, Creed is seen focused on his family and elevating the next generation of champion boxers. That includes Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfacing after serving time in prison, and the former friends face off for the fight of their lives, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023