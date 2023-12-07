Kolkata man will treat Pak fiancee with street food ahead of wedding

Left Menu

Pakistani woman Javeria Khanum who came to Kolkata to marry the man she loves is overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality of the people here and cannot wait to savour the famed street food phuchka, this citys version of pani puri.Sameer Khan, who is scheduled to marry Khanum next month, said he is relieved as her fiancee is getting affection from the people his extended family, neighbours and even strangers, and she feels at home.I am relieved, very happy that we have been accepted by the people of my country, my state and my city.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:38 IST
Pakistani woman Javeria Khanum who came to Kolkata to marry the man she loves is overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality of the people here and cannot wait to savour the famed street food 'phuchka', this city's version of 'pani puri'.

Sameer Khan, who is scheduled to marry Khanum next month, said he is relieved as her fiancee is getting affection from the people– his extended family, neighbours and even strangers, and she feels at home.

''I am relieved, very happy that we have been accepted by the people of my country, my state and my city. Javeria is equally overwhelmed. There had been a flood of congratulatory phone calls, visits by friends and even strangers to our residence since we arrived from Amritsar to Kolkata on Tuesday,'' Khan told PTI.

The Karachi resident crossed over into the Indian side from Attari in Amritsar district of Punjab, where she was welcomed by Khan and some members of his family to the beats of 'dhol' on December 5.

Khan said apart from tucking into the typical city street food 'phuchka' with her, he would love to take her ''to Park Street to introduce her to the eateries I love to visit''.

He also wants to see how she reacts to the Kolkata biryani.

''First, we would like to take a break from the work routine for a few days to have quality time with family members and close friends only and then embark on the journey to explore the city. I know she will love my city, she has already started loving it,'' he added.

The Kolkata-based businessman had fallen in love with Khanum in 2018 after seeing her photo on his mother's mobile. At that time, he had come home from Germany where he was studying.

''I am looking forward to tying the knot with her in January (2024),'' he said.

Khan said his friends from Germany, Africa, Spain, the USA and other countries are likely to attend the wedding.

Khanum had earlier told PTI that she was granted a 45-day visa. She had tried to get a visa on two occasions but got lucky the third time.

Khan said he is thankful to the central government for this.

