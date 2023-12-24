'12th Fail' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ''12th Fail'' will have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, the film released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Disney+ Hotstar announced the movie's premiere date on its official X page on Saturday.

''If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it! #12thFail streaming on 29th December #12thFailOnHotstar #ZeroSeKarRestart @VVCFilms @ZeeStudios_ @VikrantMassey @MedhaShankr @anantvijayjoshi @Anshumaanpushk1,'' the streamer posted.

Based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, ''12th Fail'' opened to good reviews and amassed Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee also round out the cast of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)