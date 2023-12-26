Left Menu

Jamie Dornan says he loves teasing Cillian Murphy on how uncomfortable he is in interviews

Jamie Dornan is confident that his Anthropoid co-star Cillian Murphy is going to win an Oscar though he joked that he wont be voting for the Oppenheimer actor.Dornan, who is currently promoting the second season of his BBC series The Tourist, was asked about the viral press interviews he and Murphy did for Anthropoid, reported GQ UK.He was also asked whether the two actors planned to work together in future.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-12-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 12:34 IST
Jamie Dornan says he loves teasing Cillian Murphy on how uncomfortable he is in interviews
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jamie Dornan is confident that his ''Anthropoid'' co-star Cillian Murphy is going to win an Oscar though he joked that he won't be voting for the ''Oppenheimer'' actor.

Dornan, who is currently promoting the second season of his BBC series ''The Tourist'', was asked about the viral press interviews he and Murphy did for ''Anthropoid'', reported GQ UK.

He was also asked whether the two actors planned to work together in future. ''I love Cillian, and we've nearly worked together a couple of times since. I have such respect for him and he's probably going to win a f***ing Academy Award next year. I mean I won't be voting for him. I think we're both desperate to work together again, we're really close. I love it because he's so uncomfortable doing press, and I just love playing on that,'' Dornan said in the interview.

Murphy played a controversial figure like J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster hit, which is also a front-runner at the Oscars this season.

In ''The Tourist'', Dornan plays the role of Elliot Stanley, who is unable to remember his name or how he ended up in Australia.

The second season of the show, however, was shot Dublin, Ireland, a few hours away from Dornan's home in Belfast.

“It was really nice to spend another four months there doing the second series to really remind myself how much I love it there. I like being surrounded by Irish people. It is a sincere, real comfort for me,” the actor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023