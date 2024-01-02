BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Reportedly Steps into Solo Projects with Her Brother

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to embark on a solo journey within the entertainment industry, collaboratively venturing into entrepreneurship with her older brother through the family-run business, Biomom.

Recent reports from Xportsnews on January 2nd reveal that Jisoo is gearing up for a fresh start with Biomom, an infant health supplement brand helmed by her brother. The company, already known for its innovative products, is now making headlines with plans to expand into the entertainment sector, marking a significant stride for Jisoo's solo endeavors.

Biomom's ambitious expansion plans come to the forefront with the establishment of Blissoo, a branch dedicated to entertainment activities. The company is actively recruiting professionals across various domains, from video content specialists to artist security personnel. This comprehensive hiring drive underscores a strategic approach to managing Jisoo's diverse entertainment ventures.

The job posting, featuring Jisoo's image, invites candidates to "Experience the unique combination of an artist you can’t see anywhere and a startup." It hints at the rapid growth of their entertainment business, both domestically and internationally, to win the hearts of K-pop fans.

Responding to inquiries about the collaboration with Blissoo, a Biomom representative remained guarded, stating, "It’s hard to define our relationship with Blissoo. We cannot know about the CEO’s family." This air of mystery has sparked speculation about Jisoo's potential solo career, especially following her departure from YG Entertainment.

Industry insiders are abuzz with excitement, anticipating Jisoo's transition into a solo career, leveraging the strong familial ties with her brother. The expectation is for them to establish a cohesive family management system, enabling Jisoo to chart her diverse career path beyond the boundaries of YG Entertainment.

As BLACKPINK's Jisoo takes this significant step toward her solo endeavors, fans are eagerly awaiting the unfolding of her new chapter in the entertainment world. Biomom and Blissoo are poised to play instrumental roles in shaping Jisoo's exciting journey as she navigates the uncharted waters of her solo career.

Source: daum Xports News