Left Menu

UP Police special task force to provide security to Ayodhya Ram temple

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:02 IST
UP Police special task force to provide security to Ayodhya Ram temple
  • Country:
  • India

A special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police will provide a comprehensive security cover to the upcoming Ram temple complex in Ayodhya, a senior government functionary said Tuesday.

The temple spread over 70 acres will be open to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the ''pran pratishtha,'' or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, on January 22.

A special task force of the UP Police will secure the temple premises including the main complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, that will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that has been guarding the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid complex, after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, will gradually be withdrawn, the functionary said.

The paramilitary force had thwarted a terrorist attack that took place on July 5, 2005 at the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid with the killing of five militants.

The Supreme Court, in 2019, delivered a historic verdict settling a temple-mosque dispute that went over a century back.

The court backed the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for building a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024