Gary Oldman's Apple series 'Slow Horses' green lit for season five

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman's espionage series ''Slow Horses'' has been renewed for a fifth season, streamer Apple TV+ has announced.

Oldman will return as the irascible spy Jackson Lamb in the darkly comedic series, based on the ''Slough House'' novels by author Mick Herron. It is adapted for television by Will Smith.

The show follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who, for various career-ending reasons, have been put out to pasture in Slough House – earning them the nickname Slow Horses.

It also features Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho.

The fifth season of the series will be adapted from the fifth book in Herron's series, "London Rules", Apple TV+ said in a press release.

''Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply,'' the official logline read.

Produced by See-Saw Films, ''Slow Horses'' started with its first season in April 2022, followed by its second season in December 2022. Its third season ended with the finale episode on December 27, 2023, and the fourth season will come out later this year.

The series is executive produced by Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens and Graham Yost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)