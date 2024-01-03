PM Modi writes to Ujjwala scheme beneficiary whose house he visited in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the woman whose home he visited in Ayodhya, saying her becoming the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme was not just a number but was linked with the fulfilment of big dreams and resolves of the people of the country.

Modi, who had tea at Meera Majhi's residence in Ayodhya, also sent gifts for her and her family, including a tea set, a drawing book with colours, among other things, sources said.

In his letter in Hindi to Majhi, Modi wished her and her family members on the New Year.

''It was a great pleasure to meet you and your family members in Ayodhya, the holy city of Lord Ram, and drink tea prepared by you,'' Modi said in his letter dated January 2.

''After coming from Ayodhya, I saw your interview on many TV channels. It was nice to see your confidence and that of other family members, and the simple and easy manner in which you all shared your experiences.

''This smile on the faces of crores of my family members like you is my capital, my biggest satisfaction, which gives me new energy to work wholeheartedly for the country,'' the prime minister said.

Modi said Majhi becoming the 10th-crore beneficiary of Ujjwala Yojana was not just a number, rather it was linked with the fulfilment of big dreams and resolves of crores of people of the country.

''I have full faith that in the Amrit Kaal, the enthusiasm of crores of people of the country, full of aspirations, like you, will play an important role in achieving our goal of building a grand and developed India,'' he said.

Modi on Saturday had visited the house of Majhi near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.

Modi, who was in the temple town to unveil a 'new look old' city with an airport, a revamped train station and multiple projects, made a sudden stopover at the house of the woman who holds the distinction of being the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme.

The scheme was started in May 2016 to provide LPG connection to women belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)