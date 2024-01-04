FACTBOX-Full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe awards

The following is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes awards on Sunday. FILM BEST DRAMA "Anatomy of a Fall" "Killers of the Flower Moon" "Maestro" "Oppenheimer" "Past Lives" "The Zone of Interest" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Air" "American Fiction" "Barbie" "The Holdovers" "May December" "Poor Things" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Bradley Cooper, "Maestro" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Colman Domingo, "Rustin" Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn" Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Carey Mulligan, "Maestro" Sandra Huller, "Anatomy of a Fall" Annette Bening, "Nyad" Greta Lee, "Past Lives" Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla" BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Nicolas Cage, "Dream Scenario" Timothee Chalamet, "Wonka" Matt Damon, "Air" Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers" Joaquin Phoenix, "Beau is Afraid" Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction" BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple" Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings" Natalie Portman, "May December" Alma Poysti, "Fallen Leaves" Margot Robbie, "Barbie" Emma Stone, "Poor Things" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things" Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" Charles Melton, "May December" Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer" Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple" Jodie Foster, "Nyad" Julianne Moore, "May December" Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn" Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" BEST DIRECTOR Bradley Cooper, "Maestro" Greta Gerwig, "Barbie" Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things" Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Celine Song, "Past Lives" BEST ANIMATED FILM "The Boy and the Heron" "Elemental" "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" "Suzume" "Wish" BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM "Anatomy of a Fall" "Fallen Leaves" "Io Capitano" "Past Lives" "Society of the Snow" "The Zone of Interest" BEST SCREENPLAY "Barbie" "Poor Things" "Oppenheimer" "Killers of the Flower Moon" "Past Lives" "Anatomy of a Fall" BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" "Poor Things" "The Boy and the Heron" "Oppenheimer" "The Zone of Interest" "Killers of the Flower Moon"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "What Was I Made For?," "Barbie" "I'm Just Ken," "Barbie" "Dance the Night," "Barbie "Road to Freedom," "Rustin" "Addicted to Romance," "She Came to Me" CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT "Barbie" "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" "John Wick: Chapter 4" "Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1" "Oppenheimer" "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

TELEVISION BEST DRAMA SERIES "Succession" "The Last of Us" "The Crown" "The Morning Show" "The Diplomat" "1923" BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "The Bear" "Ted Lasso" "Abbott Elementary" "Only Murders in the Building" "Jury Duty" "Barry" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us" Kieran Culkin, "Succession" Jeremy Strong, "Succession" Brian Cox, "Succession" Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses" Dominic West, "The Crown" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Helen Mirren, "1923" Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us" Keri Russell, "The Diplomat" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Imelda Staunton, "The Crown" Emma Stone, "The Curse" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" James Marsden, "Jury Duty" Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" Alan Ruck, "Succession" Alexander Skarsgard, "Succession" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" Abby Elliott, "The Bear" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building" Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Bill Hader, "Barry" Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" Jason Segel, "Shrinking" BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building" Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" Elle Fanning, "The Great" BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION "Beef" "Lessons in Chemistry" "Daisy Jones & the Six" "All the Light We Cannot See" "Fellow Travelers" "Fargo" BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" Jon Hamm, "Fargo" Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers" Sam Clafin, "Daisy Jones and The Six" Steven Yeun, "Beef" Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Brie Larson, "Lessons In Chemistry" Ali Wong, "Beef" Elizabeth Olsen, "Love & Death" Juno Temple, "Fargo" Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers" Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones and The Six" BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Ricky Gervais: Armageddon Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love Trevor Noah: Where Was I Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

