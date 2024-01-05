Toddler crushed by school bus, dies in Hyderabad

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly crushed to death outside her home under the wheels of a school bus when she, along with her father, came to see her brother off, police said here on Friday.

The incident occurred in Habsiguda area on Thursday and the driver was booked under Section 304 (A) (causing death by accident), they said.

According to Osmania University police, the child’s father, Mithun Parkal, came out of their home to see his son off. However, he did not notice that he was being followed by his daughter, even as he was busy chatting with the driver of the school van.

''The father did not notice the child coming out of the house as he was asking the driver not to come to pick up his son for a week as the family would be going to Kerala, their native place. The driver said he did not notice the girl,'' a police official said.

The girl was first hit by the front wheel and fell down. The driver kept the van in motion without noticing her even as her head came under the rear wheel, police said.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, the police official said.

The driver, Imtiyaz, was arrested and released on bail, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)