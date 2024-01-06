Left Menu

Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea's K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service. The glossy chronicles how the seven singers became famous - and their switch from pop stars to soldiers. All able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea's K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service. TidalWave Comics has added the 22-page book to its FAME series, which uses the comic medium to shine a light on musical acts.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have become a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth. The glossy chronicles how the seven singers became famous - and their switch from pop stars to soldiers.

All able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea. Some have won exemptions or served shorter terms, including Olympic medalists and prize-winning classical musicians. Some lawmakers had called for BTS to be exempt.

But in December 2022 the eldest member Jin joined the army, and the others followed, with the final four beginning their duty last month. Fans have pledged to wait until 2025 for them to perform as a group again. The book will be released in both print and digital formats and soft and hardcovers on Jan. 10.

