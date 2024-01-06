Randeep Hooda flags off 'Swatantraveer Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra'

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is all set to portray freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', on Saturday, flagged off the Swatantraveer Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra from Yerwada Central Jail in Pune, On January 6, 1924, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was released from the jail.

"Today is a very historic day, as today it has been 100 years since Savarkar Ji was released from jail and he was kept under house arrest in Ratnagiri and was in district arrest. The day he left from this jail, he first went to Bombay and then went to Ratnagiri, where he remained in the Restricted Movement for the next thirteen years," Randeep told ANI. He added, "He is such a great freedom fighter for our country, about whom people know very little. I hope that through my movie, people will know more about him. If you read about him in detail, you will come to know that his contribution to the country was very big. Whatever wrong concepts people have about him, watch the movie once and read about him, then decide."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in the Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin Hindu family of Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar in the village of Bhagur, near the city of Nashik, Maharashtra. He was a freedom fighter, an activist and a writer. He was a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom. He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence. The British colonial authorities outlawed one of his works, 'The Indian War of Independence', which was about the 1857 'Sepoy Mutiny' or the First War of Independence.

Like Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Madanlal Dhingra, and many others, Veer Savarkar also served as an inspiration. However, according to producer Sandeep Singh, he was misunderstood by many people throughout history, and the film will reveal the truth about him and his efforts. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the film. (ANI)

