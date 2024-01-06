Left Menu

Rishab Shetty attends Daiva Kola festivities in Mangalore

'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty recently attended Daiva Kola festivities in Mangalore.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 17:37 IST
Actor Rishab Shetty . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty recently attended Daiva Kola festivities in Mangalore. Rishab was invited by Swamiji Vajradehi Shri of Vajradehi Mutt. Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is currently working on Kantara's prequel. The makers in November 2023 unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.

In the posters, Rishab looked away from the camera, striking a pose in a dhoti and holding a trishul and axe in his hands. Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to rid the village of evil. The film ends with Shiva disappearing into the forest to meet his father's spirit, who had also disappeared similarly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

