Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea's K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service. TidalWave Comics has added the 22-page book to its FAME series, which uses the comic medium to shine a light on musical acts.

Glynis Johns, actress who played 'Mary Poppins' suffragette, dead at 100

Glynis Johns, the husky-voiced British actress most widely known for her role as a suffragette who reconnects with her children thanks to a magical nanny in the blockbuster 1964 movie musical "Mary Poppins," has died at the age of 100. Johns, a versatile film and stage veteran who won a Tony Award in 1973 for her role in the Stephen Sondheim musical "A Little Night Music" and was nominated for an Oscar for the 1960 film "The Sundowners," died of natural causes at an assisted living facility in the Los Angeles area, said her manager, Mitch Clem.

'Barbie' brings her pink party to Sunday's Golden Globes

Hollywood stars are preparing to dance the night away as box office smash "Barbie" leads nominees for Sunday's Golden Globes, the kickoff to the industry's glitzy awards season. The first big party in Tinseltown since contentious labor disputes last year, the Globes will honor the best of film and television according to roughly 300 entertainment journalists from around the world. That is a change from the past, when about 80 people chose the winners.

Actors on thriving and surviving in the Hollywood awards season

The Hollywood awards seasons kicks into full gear this weekend with Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, and actors are pondering how to enjoy the onslaught of attention and survive the ups and downs. Britain's Carey Mulligan, a two-time Oscar nominee who is vying this year for a best actress Golden Globe for her role in "Maestro," cuts to the chase: "Oh just enjoy it and have fun and don't take it too seriously."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)