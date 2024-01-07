Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:54 IST
Ranbir, Anil, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, others strike Bobby Deol's pose at 'Animal' success bash
Team 'Animal' (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team 'Animal' on Saturday night hosted a grand success bash in Mumbai where several B-town celebs marked their presence. The lead cast of the film Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the bash along with his wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

Apart from him, actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar, among others, also made stylish entries at the success bash. Several pictures and videos from the party went viral on social media.

In one of the pictures, team 'Animal' is seen posing together for the pictures in front of the shutterbugs. The celebs also all playfully imitated Bobby's viral finger-on-mouth pose from the film which went viral on social media.

'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny. Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. 'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

