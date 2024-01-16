Amitabh Bachchan buys 10,000 sq ft plot in Ayodhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 10,000-square-feet plot in Ayodhya. On Big B buying plot in Ayodhya, Shanti Bhushan Choubey, Ayodhya Registrar told ANI, "In 'agreement to sale', two documents have been presented...it is 10,000 square feet plot, transaction of Rs 9 crore has been done...second party Amitabh Bachchan, who has given agreement to purchase, his attorney Rajesh Yadav has executed it"

Talking about the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have received the invitation. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai has said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23. The Pran Prathishtha is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others present on the occasion will speak after the ceremony.

"As per tradition, gifts in 1,000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)