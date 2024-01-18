Left Menu

Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen

The show's writing team drew inspiration from 70s movies and modern-day reality TV, said Sloane. "Reality shows about love and marriage really spoke to us.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 04:42 IST
Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen

The married couple of assassins from the hit movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" returns to action in a new TV reboot of the 2005 film.

Co-created by actor and musician Donald Glover and writer Francesca Sloane, the eight-episode series is a reimagining of the characters played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie nearly two decades ago. "The last bits of it are a lot like the movie but it's pretty different actually," said Glover as he premiered the show in London on Wednesday.

"They're differently set up. We have a lot more time to do things, too," he said. Also titled "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", the series sees two outsiders (Glover and actress Maya Erskine) partake in a peculiar selection process to land jobs at an international spy agency and get paired up in a cover marriage. Now named John and Jane Smith, the couple must convince their new superiors of their spy skills, while adapting to sharing their daily lives with a stranger.

"I guess I just wanted to make a show about relationships because I think I've entered into a time in my life where it's like, oh, more relationship talk, so it was fun to do that," said Glover, 40, who releases music under the name Childish Gambino. Ahead of the series debut, showrunner Sloane penned an open letter to "internet trolls" who questioned the need for the remake.

"I wanted to be very realistic about the fact that we understood where they were coming from," she said. "There are 10 billion remakes out there, but we really tried to make something different."

As the Smiths tackle missions in glamorous destinations including Lake Como and the Dolomites, they start developing feelings for one another and find that relationships and marriage sometimes take more effort than their undercover activities. The show's writing team drew inspiration from 70s movies and modern-day reality TV, said Sloane.

"Reality shows about love and marriage really spoke to us. We feel like lonely people are everywhere and we really wanted to speak to those lonely people," she said. "At the end of the day, it's really a show about love. It really is a love story."

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith starts streaming on Prime Video on Feb. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024