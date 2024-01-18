Left Menu

Raveena Tandon offers prayers at Somnath Temple with daughter Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon offers prayers at Somnath Temple with daughter Rasha Thadani
Actor Raveena Tandon recently offered prayers at the famous Somnath Mahadev Temple in Gujarat along with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Several pictures of the 'KGF Chapter 2' actor and her daughter surfaced on social media.

In a video message, Raveena said, "We are very lucky that we got the opportunity to come here and sought blessings. PM Modi is the Chairman of Somnath Trust and he has made very good arrangements here and his work is visible in the entire country. I had also gone to Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings and have come here today and they have made such good arrangements here. All of us who come here to worship, I think he (PM Modi) is also earning some virtue. All the countrymen send him so much love and prayers, so we thank him very much and may he keep doing the same for us and our country." Raveena is known for her roles in 'Mohra', 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool' and 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others.

She was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu. Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months.

Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. Her daughter Rasha will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. (ANI)

