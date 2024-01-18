Left Menu

Italian police seize Nureyev's former residence turned luxury island resort

His residence was later turned into a top-end tourist destination, with prices for weekly stays starting from $300,000, according to the website of resort operator In Villas Veritas. The prosecutor's office in Salerno said police seized the entire facility, situated on the biggest of the archipelago's three islands, Gallo Lungo, due to the alleged unauthorized construction of swimming pools, a spa, a helipad and other facilities.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-01-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:53 IST
Italian police seize Nureyev's former residence turned luxury island resort
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

A luxury resort formerly owned by Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev on a private archipelago off southern Italy's Amalfi Coast has been seized by police for suspected building code violations, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Ballet star Nureyev, acclaimed as one of history's most gifted male dancers and an accomplished choreographer, owned the spectacular Sirenusas or Gallos archipelago, which faces Positano, until his death in 1993. His residence was later turned into a top-end tourist destination, with prices for weekly stays starting from $300,000, according to the website of resort operator In Villas Veritas.

The prosecutor's office in Salerno said police seized the entire facility, situated on the biggest of the archipelago's three islands, Gallo Lungo, due to the alleged unauthorized construction of swimming pools, a spa, a helipad and other facilities. The entire archipelago is part of a natural reserve.

The founder and director of In Villa Veritas, Laura Blair, wrote in an email that the seizure was the result of a misunderstanding and said she was "certain that all will be cleared as soon as possible." ($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024