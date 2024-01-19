Kang Full's 'Shop of the Lamp' Series to Debut on Disney Plus

In a remarkable expansion of the Kang Full Universe, renowned author Kang Full is set to launch his latest K-drama, "Shop of the Lamp," exclusively on Disney Plus. This follows the resounding success of his first project, "Moving Webtoon," which captivated audiences globally. The series, based on Kang Full's critically acclaimed webtoon, marks a significant collaboration with celebrated actor-turned-director Kim Hee Won.

"Shop of the Lamp," the fifth installment in Kang Full's "Psychological Thriller Series," has already made waves in the digital space, with the original webtoon garnering over 150 million views. Kang Full, riding high on the success of "Moving Webtoon," returns as the screenplay writer, promising to weave another compelling narrative.

In a notable shift, actor Kim Hee Won, lauded for his portrayal of Choi Il Hwan in "Moving Webtoon," embraces a new challenge as the director of this eagerly anticipated series. The casting news has already created a buzz, with a stellar lineup featuring Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, and an ensemble of respected actors like Bae Sung Woo, Um Tae Goo, Seolhyun, and Lee Jung Eun.

The production team expressed excitement about the series, highlighting the ensemble of talented actors who will bring to life the enigmatic characters associated with the lamp shop. Audiences are encouraged to anticipate a unique world filled with mystery and intrigue, all centered around the mystical "Shop of the Lamp."

Disney Plus has confirmed that "Shop of the Lamp" will have an exclusive release on its platform later this year, marking another significant addition to its roster of exclusive content.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the South Korean drama.