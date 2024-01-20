Karan Johar can't wait to binge digital juggernaut of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Indian Police Force'

Left Menu

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared his excitement for Sidharth Malhotra's recently released web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar said he is looking forward to Sidharth Malhotra's recently released web series 'Indian Police Force'. Taking to Instagram, KJo shared a poster of the web series on his stories which he captioned, "Can't wait to binge this digital juggernaut! The @itsrohitshetty copverse expands its horizon! Massive love to you Rohit for always pushing boundaries! To you my dearest Sid for holding fort and killing it like a solid force!! To "@theshilpashetty and @vivekoberoi for entering this copathon with swag!".

In another story, Karan heaped praises on Sidharth and wrote, "Owning it with swag and style!!!! Proud of you @sidmalhotra ! Can't wait to binge it!!" Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The series marks the OTT debut of Sidharth and Rohit Shetty. 'Indian Police Force' is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The show has been receiving good responses from the audience. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Yodha' which also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

Karan, on the other hand, had last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

