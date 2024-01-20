Advance booking opens for Hritihik Roshan-starrer 'Fighter'

Left Menu

The advance booking for Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is now open, the makers announced on Wednesday.Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.Fighter, presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, will hit the screens on January 25 on the Republic Day weekend.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 15:02 IST
Hrithik Roshan Image Credit: Wikipedia
The advance booking for ''Fighter'', directed by Siddharth Anand, is now open, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

''Fighter'', presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, will hit the screens on January 25 on the Republic Day weekend. ''This goes out to all my wingmen - Advance Booking for #Fighter is now open. Book your tickets NOW! 'Fighter' Forever,'' Roshan posted on Instagram alongside a promotional video of the movie.

According to the film's official synopsis, ''Fighter'' is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

''They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. 'Fighter' is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles,'' it read.

''Fighter'' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

