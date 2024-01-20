Soumya Vilekar announces her exit from Planet Marathi OTT after 7 prestigious years of association

New Delhi (India), January 20: Soumya Vilekar, the Co-founder of the first ever Marathi OTT app – Planet Marathi has parted ways and announced her exit from the organization. Soumya has been associated with the brand since 2017 and played a key role in the forming and execution of the entire app right from its inception to the stage it has reached at present. Planet Marathi as a brand was established in 2017 with a vision of creating a niche of Marathi Films, Arts and Culture across the world map. The company forayed from film production after producing Marathi films like AB Aani CD, National award winning Goshta EKa Paithanichi, Chandramukhi to the streaming app business during pandemic. At present, the company is currently valued at approximately INR 200 crores while the app has a robust user base of more than 1 million internationally present in 100 countries. The venture was seed funded by Vistas Media Capital Company, based out of Singapore. Soumya Vilekar who has contributed largely towards building the organization and its growth is now stepping down from her established role as a Co-Founder. Soumya and her son, Anitya Vilekar who served as Directors of the organization have resigned from the Board of Directors. While the compliances and statutory processes are going on, the effective date would be from 31st January 2024.

Soumya Vilekar shared, "It has been an exciting journey with Planet Marathi over the years. Building the brand and the organization right from scratch was an interesting learning experience .Working with the team, associates and everyone else in different projects for the entire tenure has been quite enriching. Besides being a Co-Founder and CFO, I also had the privilege of taking on various responsibilities and playing multiple roles similar to CXO as well. As this journey comes to an end, all I would say is that bigger things are in the offing. There is always a greater journey when one decides to be constantly in the process of creating new worlds. About moving forward, I will announce my next venture soon." Post her exit, Soumya has ambitious plans for a new venture that will focus on a Media based SaaS platform along with several other initiatives on the technology front. Soumya Vilekar is a published author, poet, entrepreneur & film producer. Additionally, she is in the field of powder metallurgy and holds a joint patent in the same. As a Co-founder of Planet Marathi OTT, the world's 1st exclusive Marathi over the top service, she aimed to take Marathi Entertainment to the global level. She is also an author of the 'The Mystic Journey', 'Life -Inspiration to Spiritualism', & 'Winds of Phillia' ,while her last book was 'Suroor of the Soul' .Her books have been listed on sites of "The Poetic Society" by TS Eliot, Wheelers - New Zealand & University bookshop Australia. Her involvement in the combination of Art, Literature and Entertainment industry gives an impetus for for newer projects. She also holds a joint patent in metal powder manufacturing and heads the company of the same business. She also works in the field of women empowerment by being a Vocal contributor and a Digital Changemaker at WORLDPULSE which is a global nonprofit organization based at Portland Oregon, connecting more than 50,000 women across 190 nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)