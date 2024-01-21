Valentino shows contemporary menswear at the Monnaie de Paris

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli took to the sprawling historic headquarters of the Paris mint, the Monnaie de Paris, for his men's fall/winter show, sending a lineup of modern, uncluttered styles down the catwalk. Models strode past the tightly packed audience under dimly lit chandeliers, winding through the gilded rooms in long, black overcoats, oversize suit jackets and loose-legged trousers.

A touch of extravagance came from a sparkly blue shirt, elaborate cutout patterns on tailored jackets and long thick fringes that embellished a coat. A denim ensemble with a hooded, zip-up jacket looked contemporary. The designer loosened traditional tailoring but slimmed down the ties, which took the form of a thin strip, worn with crisp, white collared shirts.

Accessories included large, leather handbags and round-toed loafers with thick soles. The fall/winter menswear runway shows of Paris Fashion Week end Sunday, winding up dozens of presentations and events from a mix of the industry's largest brands including Hermes and Balmain, LVMH labels Dior and Louis Vuitton, as well as smaller brands like Ami, Officine Generale, Sean Suen and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

