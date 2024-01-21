Conservation efforts begin at Gorakhpur's 'Shri Thakur Ji' temple associated with Lord Ram

Amid preparations for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the 16th-century 'Shri Thakur Ji' temple on the banks of the Sarayu river in Gorakhpur district's Ramamau is also undergoing conservation efforts.

Located approximately 135 kilometres from Ayodhya, the temple houses ancient and exquisite idols of Ram, Sita, and Hanuman in its structured sanctum.

Renowned archaeologist and director of the state archaeology department Renu Dwivedi said the temple, constructed using Lakhauri bricks, features ornate decorations depicting scenes of Ram and Sita, as well as the court of Lord Ram, within its sanctum.

The temple, situated on the left bank of the Saryu River, is estimated to belong to the 16th century based on the dimensions of the Lakhauri bricks used in its construction, Dwivedi said.

An official said the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated efforts to conserve the ancient and dilapidated temple on instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Gorakhpur also happens to be Adityanath's home district.

Regional Tourism Officer (RTO) of Gorakhpur-Azamgarh division Ravindra Kumar told PTI that the temple's heritage preservation received attention from the chief minister, leading to financial allocations for its beautification. Plans for extensive improvements and developments are underway, he added.

Kumar mentioned that in the upcoming fiscal year, proposals for constructing a guesthouse and restroom facilities near the temple will be submitted to the government.

Banshidhar Mishra, head of the Ramamau Peeth Trust, said, ''There is a legend that Lord Ram took rest in Ramamau on the banks of the Saryu when returning from Janakpur after marrying Sita. A seer later laid the foundation of the temple.'' Mishra added that the temple's walls illustrate stories from Ram's birth to the Lanka episode through ancient artwork. The trust sought assistance from the tourism directorate, and positive steps are being taken in this direction, he said.

Kumar highlighted the collaboration with INTECH (National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage) for the preservation of the temple, emphasizing the need for additional budgetary support.

Mahavir Prasad Kandoi, convener of the Gorakhpur chapter of INTACH, described the organisation's purpose in safeguarding and promoting sites of archaeological importance and educating the public.

Ghanshyam Kumar Kasaudhan, who is associated with the temple trust, said devotees visiting Ayodhya would also want to explore other locations associated with Lord Ram, making this temple a significant place in that regard.

