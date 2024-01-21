On-ground campaigns to screening, corporate houses join Ram Temple consecration fervour

Many companies are joining the bandwagon of Ram Temple consecration, from declaring a contribution in lighting at the complex to planning to screen the event live on multiplexes.

Some companies are donating a portion of their profit from sales in the region during the inauguration period to distribute special foods across the city of Ayodhya.

Several companies operating in consumer space have activated on-ground marketing campaigns by putting up large numbers of hoardings, gate branding, shopboards, and kiosks offering products to devotees, arriving in the holy city for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony commenced on 16 January and will continue till 22 January.

Leading multiplex operator PVR INOX has announced live screening of Ram Mandir inauguration during the consecration ceremony on its 160 cinema screens across 70-plus cities on January 22, 2024.

''It will be a privilege for us to be able to connect the devotees with this celebration in a truly unique manner. We hope that we will be able to recreate the buzz of the temple, the auspicious chants and the breath-taking visuals and bring alive the magic of the most awaited moments in India's contemporary history,'' said PVR INOX Co-CEO Gautam Dutta.

Homegrown major Dabur India will be donating a portion of the profits from the sale of its products from January 17 to January 31 to Shree Janmabhumi Teertha Kshetra.

''The Ram Mandir consecration is undoubtedly one of the most momentous occasions in our history. To mark this occasion, Dabur, as a home-grown Indian brand, has committed to donate a portion of the profits generated from the sale of our products from January 17 till January 31 to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra,'' said Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra.

Besides ramping up distribution of products in the city anticipating the demand surge for daily essentials, it is also creating special experience zones where visitors and pilgrims arriving in Ayodhya can touch, feel and experience its products. It has tied up with dhabas and eateries on the Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi highways leading to Ayodhya.

Food FMCG company Adani Wilmar has plans to distribute jalebis and organise a one-day event of bhog on a grand scale. It has also plans for BTL activities such as gate branding, hoardings, shopboards, and kiosks to capture the attention of the large congregation of devotees who will gather in Ayodhya. Simultaneously, the brand is also leveraging television with its sponsorship for the entire duration of the Shrimad Ramayana, which coincides with the celebrations at Ayodhya.

''The consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a momentous occasion for every Indian. In keeping with Fortune's brand sentiment, we are proud to be a part of this celebration, as this historical event is akin to a festival that celebrates the essence of being Indian,'' said Adani Wilmar MD & CEO Anghsu Mallick.

Conglomerate ITC has associated with Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its Agarbatti brand Mangaldeep has donated its dhoop for a duration of six months from the Temple's opening date.

Besides two agarbatti stands have also been installed at 'Ram Ki Phedi' where devotees can light incense sticks and offer their prayers to Lord Ram. Mangaldeep has also provided platforms for Pujaris at river ghats as well as pooja outlets, hawker setups and umbrellas for shade in the markets of Ayodhya.

In addition to that Mangaldeep will be also providing 300 barricades at the main Temple and over 100 barricades at the Temple entrance to facilitate the management of large crowds.

''For us at Mangaldeep, it is indeed an honour to be a part of this historic and sacred event. Our mission is to serve as the enablers of devotion in Temples as well as at devotees' homes. We are fully committed to ensuring a harmonious and enriching experience for all those participating in the festivities of the Ayodhya Lord Ram Temple,'' said Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, ITC's Agarbatti Business.

Several companies such as leading FMEG products maker Havells and RAK Ceramics announced their association with the Ram Mandir project.

Havells has announced successful completion of a landmark project of lighting Shri Ram Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. H ''Marking a significant milestone, Shri Ram Mandir is scheduled for inauguration and opening on January 22, 2024. Havells is honoured to have played a role in supplying and installing the lighting products of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir,'' said Havells in a statement.

While UAE-based RAK Ceramics said it has participated in several projects in India. However, the Ram Mandir project is considered the grandest of them all, it said.

''While our products are used in tens of thousands of projects globally every year, this prestigious association is one of a kind. To be associated with a project embedded in the cultural, religious, and social life of the people of Bharat is a matter of great pride for RAK Ceramics,'' said RAK Ceramics India CEO Anil K Beejawat.

Ride-hailing app Uber has started operations in Ayodhya by flagging off EV Autos in the temple city. UberGo and Intercity Uber Rides will follow this up.

