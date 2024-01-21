'HanuMan' distributor announces donation of over Rs 2.6 crore to Ram temple

Mythri Movie Makers, one of the distributors of the Teja Sajja-starrer ''HanuMan'', on Sunday said it would donate over Rs 2.6 crore to the Ram temple, a day before the consecration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The company said the film's team had pledged Rs 5 from each ticket of ''HanuMan'' for the cause. Till now, the Telugu-language movie has sold 53,28,211 tickets, which amounts to Rs 2,66,41,055 as the sum of donation.

Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement in a statement on X.

''Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of Rs 2,66,41,055.

''You can also be a part of this wonderful initiative by watching #HanuMan & immersing yourself in the divine experience. Rs 5 from your ticket spent will go to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Mythri Distribution team is honoured to have been a part of this historic moment. Nizam Release by Mythri!'' the distribution company said.

Miraj Cinemas, one of the country's leading cinema chains, also announced a 'buy one-get one free ticket' scheme for ''HanuMan'' shows at select locations on January 22, the inauguration day of the Ram temple.

''Celebrate the inauguration of #RamMandir with #Hanuman at #MirajCinemas. Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer on Jan 22nd only. Embrace the epic on this historic day!'' the theatre chain said in an X post on Sunday. ''HanuMan'', a superhero film written and directed by Prashanth Varma, released on Friday. Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, the movie has earned over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office.

At a pre-release event of ''HanuMan'', veteran star Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest, said the makers had decided to donate Rs 5 from each ticket of their film for the Ram temple.

Chiranjeevi is one of the several prominent names from the Indian film industry who have been invited for the consecration ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)