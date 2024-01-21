Sand artist Laxmi Gaud creates replica of grand Ram Temple at Juhu beach

Renowned sand artist Laxmi Gaud has beautifully created a replica of the grand Ram Temple at Juhu beach, Mumbai, ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya. The artist's work brilliantly showed the temple's splendour.

Artists from all over the country are showing enthusiasm through their creativity. Earlier, sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo depicted the construction journey of Ram Mandir, which included the foundation stone ceremony laid of the temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya through sand animation. Sahoo said, "Ahead of Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, I have created a long sand animation film which depicts the construction journey of Ram Mandir, including the foundation stone ceremony laid by PM Narendra Modi on August 5th, 2020."

"In the film, it is shown that thousands of engineers worked day-night to build the magnificent Ramlalla temple in Ayodhya to fulfil the dreams of billions of Indians. Along with it, lakhs of people held the Kalash Yatra procession and the countrymen were immersed in devotion. The animation is filmed in 5 minutes and 34 seconds and it took around 20 hours to complete full sand animation of Ram Mandir," Sahoo added. Talking about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, all the arrangements are being made for the special occasion. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

With just a day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people from all over the country and across the world are arriving in the city. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of pandits led by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. (ANI)

