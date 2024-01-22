Left Menu

Britain's Duchess of York diagnosed with skin cancer

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits." Ferguson, known as Fergie, has spoken of the importance of coming forward for cancer checks after her initial breast cancer surgery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 00:52 IST
Britain's Duchess of York diagnosed with skin cancer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, British media reported on Sunday, in another health problem for a member of Britain's royal family. Ferguson, 64, who was married to Prince Andrew, was treated for breast cancer last year and has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after several moles were removed.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages," Sky News quoted her spokesman as saying. "Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits."

Ferguson, known as Fergie, has spoken of the importance of coming forward for cancer checks after her initial breast cancer surgery. Her new diagnosis was reported as King Charles, 75, prepares for a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate this week.

On Wednesday royal officials also announced that Catherine, wife of Charles' heir Prince William, had undergone successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024