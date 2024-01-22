Ram temple consecration: 'Ganga Maha Aarti' to be held at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

A grand 'Ganga Maha Aarti' will be organised at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday evening in the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Temples across Kashi are holding religious rituals, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the recitation of Vedas has been underway since morning.

Public Relations Officer of the temple Piyush Tiwari said two LCD screens have been installed in the complex for people to watch the live telecast of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony.

The Indian Music Arts Center will present a kathak performance and there will be other programmes as well, he said.

In the evening, the entire Kashi Vishwanath temple will be illuminated with lamps.

The mahant of the Batuk Bhairav temple Jitendra Mohan Puri said the temple has been decorated with flowers and 5,100 lamps will be lit in the temple complex and Sundar Kand be recited.

Sushant Mishra of the Ganga Seva Nidhi said that keeping in mind the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Ganga Aarti to be held in the late evening will be organised as a ‘Maha Aarti’.

“On usual days, the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is performed by seven Archakas, but given today's special occasion, Ganga Aarti will be performed by nine Archakas and this aarti will be given the form of a Maha Aarti,” he said.

Ram Bhajan will be sung after the aarti and in the evening, Deepotsav will be organised at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and prasad distributed among devotees, Mishra said.

Secretary of the Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust Shambhu Sahni said boatmen are ferrying passengers across the river free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)