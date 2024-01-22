Left Menu

On Ram temple consecration day, U'khand CM Dhami recites verses from Ramcharitmanas

It is a great privilege for all of us to witness the restoration of the glory of Sanatan culture in the form of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.After 500 years of struggle and sacrifice of Ram devotees, I am overjoyed to witness this grand and divine festival.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-01-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 11:26 IST
On Ram temple consecration day, U'khand CM Dhami recites verses from Ramcharitmanas
Pushkar Singh Dhami Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami began Monday by reciting verses from the Ramcharitmanas at a temple on the premises of his official residence, ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He prayed to Lord Ram for the prosperity of the state's people and the welfare of Sanatanis across the world.

He then reached a cowshed located on the premises in Dehradun and offered his service to the ''gau mata''. ''It is a great privilege for all of us to witness the restoration of the glory of Sanatan culture in the form of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

''After 500 years of struggle and sacrifice of Ram devotees, I am overjoyed to witness this grand and divine festival. Ram belongs to every person, Ram is in every particle. On this auspicious occasion, there is joy and enthusiasm all around,'' Dhami said.

The chief minister called on the state's people to keep their homes and public and religious places clean and celebrate the occasion like a festival. He also appealed to everyone to make future generations aware of the life and the struggles of Lord Ram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024