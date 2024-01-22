On Ram temple consecration day, U'khand CM Dhami recites verses from Ramcharitmanas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami began Monday by reciting verses from the Ramcharitmanas at a temple on the premises of his official residence, ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He prayed to Lord Ram for the prosperity of the state's people and the welfare of Sanatanis across the world.

He then reached a cowshed located on the premises in Dehradun and offered his service to the ''gau mata''. ''It is a great privilege for all of us to witness the restoration of the glory of Sanatan culture in the form of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

''After 500 years of struggle and sacrifice of Ram devotees, I am overjoyed to witness this grand and divine festival. Ram belongs to every person, Ram is in every particle. On this auspicious occasion, there is joy and enthusiasm all around,'' Dhami said.

The chief minister called on the state's people to keep their homes and public and religious places clean and celebrate the occasion like a festival. He also appealed to everyone to make future generations aware of the life and the struggles of Lord Ram.

