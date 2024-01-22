"I was very emotional," says Vivek Oberoi after attending Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

After being part of the historical moment of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, actor Vivek Oberoi shared his experience of attending the grand event. He told ANI, "Lord Ram made me emotional. His (Ram Lalla) form is beautiful. The sculpting is so good. I feel that Lord Ram came within the sculpture...I was very emotional and I sought blessings for everyone in the family..."

Vivek, who came to the city for the first time, said that the political section may have an issue but the common man is happy and enthusiastic. He shared, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is so much energy in here. People are so happy. There is a wave of 'bhakti' here and there is a lot of curiosity among people that Ram Lalla is returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held today, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed.The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

