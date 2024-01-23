Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to release on June 14

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:07 IST
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to release on June 14
Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut's latest movie “Emergency” will release in theatres on June 14, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

'''Emergency' is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-'Manikarnika', we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama,'' the actor said in a statement.

The film was previously set to be released in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in Ranaut's schedule.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ''Emergency'' is touted as a mega budget depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy.

''Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman prime minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi,'' the official logline read.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah, known for “Pink”, has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024