Lindsay Lohan to headline Netflix movie 'Our Little Secret'

Actor Lindsay Lohan is set to feature in an upcoming movie from streaming service Netflix.

Titled ''Our Little Secret'', the movie will be directed by Stephen Herek from a script penned by Hailey DeDominis, the streamer said in a press release.

The movie, which is part of Lohan’s two-picture deal with Netflix and currently in production, is about two resentful exes forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

The cast also includes Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

Lohan, best known for ''The Parent Trap'' and ''Mean Girls'', earlier headlined Netflix's 2022 holiday romcom ''Falling for Christmas''.

''Our Little Secret'' is produced by Mike Elliott and Lisa Gooding with Joseph P. Genier as the executive producer.

