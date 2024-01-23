Left Menu

Lindsay Lohan to headline Netflix movie 'Our Little Secret'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:27 IST
Lindsay Lohan to headline Netflix movie 'Our Little Secret'
Lindsay Lohan Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Lindsay Lohan is set to feature in an upcoming movie from streaming service Netflix.

Titled ''Our Little Secret'', the movie will be directed by Stephen Herek from a script penned by Hailey DeDominis, the streamer said in a press release.

The movie, which is part of Lohan’s two-picture deal with Netflix and currently in production, is about two resentful exes forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

The cast also includes Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

Lohan, best known for ''The Parent Trap'' and ''Mean Girls'', earlier headlined Netflix's 2022 holiday romcom ''Falling for Christmas''.

''Our Little Secret'' is produced by Mike Elliott and Lisa Gooding with Joseph P. Genier as the executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024