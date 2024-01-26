Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars nominations 2024: full list of nominees; 'Argylle' stars keep spy thriller under wraps on red carpet and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gerwig, Robbie, DiCaprio snubbed in Oscar nominations

Director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie, the women who helped make "Barbie" the runaway box office success of 2023, failed to land directing and lead actress Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Their omissions sparked a sharp reaction from "Barbie" actor Ryan Gosling, who earned a best supporting actor nomination and lauded Gerwig and Robbie's "talent, grit and genius."

'Oppenheimer' to be shown in Japan, 8 months after 'Barbenheimer' outrage

Japanese audiences can watch the movie "Oppenheimer" in cinemas from March 29, distribution company Bitters End said on Wednesday, after the epic on the creator of the nuclear bomb was nominated for 13 categories at the Oscar Awards. The release date is almost eight months after memes mixing visuals from the film "Barbie" with atomic blasts provoked anger from people in Japan - the only country hit by a nuclear bomb during war.

Atomic bomb blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' leads Oscar nominations

"Oppenheimer," the epic film about the World War Two race to build the first atomic bomb, landed a leading 13 Oscar nominations on Tuesday and cemented its role as frontrunner for the prestigious best picture trophy. The three-hour drama directed by Christopher Nolan outpaced gothic comedy "Poor Things," another best picture contender that scored 11 nominations for the film industry's highest honors.

Mattel is bringing 'Bob the Builder' to the big screen

Renowned toy company, Mattel, is embarking on its latest toy-inspired film project, “Bob the Builder,” the brand’s first animated theatrical movie. The movie stars “In the Heights” actor Anthony Ramos as the voice of Roberto, “Bob,” who travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. There, he tackles various issues around the island and learns the true meaning of building as he experiences Caribbean-Latin culture.

Oscar frontrunner Da'Vine Joy Randolph hopes 'Holdovers' role helps others

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been a standout during the 2024 Hollywood awards season, scooping up nearly all the best supporting actress awards for her role in “The Holdovers” and scoring her first Oscar nomination on Tuesday. The film sees three people thrown together at a New England boarding school during the Christmas holidays in 1970. Randolph plays school cook Mary Lamb, who is grieving the death of her son in Vietnam, and she is joined by a cranky teacher played by Paul Giamatti and a trouble-making student, played by Dominic Sessa.

Oscars nominations 2024: full list of nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Oscars nominations on Tuesday. Winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on March 10. The following is a full list of nominees.

'Argylle' stars keep spy thriller under wraps on red carpet

The starry ensemble cast of "Argylle" kept mum about the new action thriller's storyline and characters as they attended the movie's world premiere in London on Wednesday, saying they didn't want to spoil any surprises for audiences. "I can't really tell you who Argylle is. Not in detail. But I can say he's an idealised version of a spy," actor Henry Cavill said.

Israel's 'Fauda' actor vows to return despite war injury

An Israeli singer and actor known abroad for his role in the hit TV action series "Fauda" pledged on Thursday to bounce back from wounds sustained as a reservist soldier in the Gaza war and return to the stage, screen or, if required, the front line. With a bruised face, bandaged hand and an arm in a sling, Idan Amedi, 35, briefed reporters at a hospital near Tel Aviv where he had been listed as being in a serious condition on Jan. 8 following an explosion that ripped through his army engineering unit.

Factbox-BRIT Awards: Raye leads nominations for UK's top pop music honours

Singer-songwriter Raye led nominations on Wednesday for this year's BRIT Awards. Below is a list of the nominees in the main categories.

Brit Awards: singer Raye leads nominations with record seven nods

Singer-songwriter Raye led nominations for the BRIT Awards on Wednesday, setting a new record with seven nominations, while the Rolling Stones and Blur were also recognised for Britain's pop music honours. Raye was nominated in the annual awards' top categories – artist of the year, album of the year for her record "My 21st Century Blues" and song of the year for hit "Escapism". The 26-year-old also got nods in the genre categories pop act and R&B act as well as for best new artist.

