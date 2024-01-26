Left Menu

R-Day: Rajasthan tableau depicts state's traditions, tourist destinations, handicrafts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:45 IST
R-Day: Rajasthan tableau depicts state's traditions, tourist destinations, handicrafts
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's tableau in the 75th Republic Day parade here was a rich depiction of the desert state's mesmerising cultural traditions, striking handicrafts and world-famous tourism destinations.

Themed on ''Viksit Bharat Main – Padharo Mahare Desh...Rajasthan'', the tableau sought to promote the state's tourism potential, with the ''ghoomar'' dance form representation adorning the front and the rear featuring a decorated camel icon.

The tableau was a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries, nurtured along with the festive culture of Rajasthan, giving a beautiful glimpse of the cultural and architectural legacy.

A beautiful statue of Meera Bai, a symbol of devotion and power, was displayed in the rear end of the tableau.

The tableau had models of two camels adorned with 'Gorband', depicting the legacy of the 'Camel Utsav' held every year in Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024