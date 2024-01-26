R-Day: Rajasthan tableau depicts state's traditions, tourist destinations, handicrafts

Rajasthan's tableau in the 75th Republic Day parade here was a rich depiction of the desert state's mesmerising cultural traditions, striking handicrafts and world-famous tourism destinations.

Themed ''Viksit Bharat Main – Padharo Mahare Desh...Rajasthan'', the tableau sought to promote the state's tourism potential, with the ''ghoomar'' dance form representation adorning the front and the rear featuring a decorated camel icon.

The tableau was a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries, nurtured along with the festive culture of Rajasthan, giving a beautiful glimpse of the cultural and architectural legacy.

A beautiful statue of Meera Bai, a symbol of devotion and power, was displayed in the rear end of the tableau.

The rich handicraft traditions of the state, including bandhej, bagru print and applique work, skilfully crafted by women depict the entrepreneurship of the 'Women of Rajasthan' in the tableau.

The rear part of the float houses the decorated icon of a camel, the ship of the desert.

The United Nations has also declared the year 2024 as the 'International Year of Camelids'.

The tableau had models of two camels adorned with 'Gorband', depicting the legacy of the 'Camel Utsav' held every year in Rajasthan.

The mannequin of a man in traditional attire has also been shown as a symbol of rural life in Rajasthan. On the other hand, a Rajasthani woman in a traditional costume and riding on a camel was seen as well.

