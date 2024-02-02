NFL-Ravens' Andrews helps woman during mid-flight medical emergency

Left Menu

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrew helped a woman suffering a medical emergency during a recent flight, the NFL team said on Thursday. I have a diabetic testing kit.' It was Ravens (tight end) Mark Andrews," the passenger wrote on X, adding that he then showed the doctor and nurse how to use it. The passenger later told CNN that the medical staff gave the woman some juice and she began to recover.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 08:35 IST
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrew helped a woman suffering a medical emergency during a recent flight, the NFL team said on Thursday. A fellow passenger on the flight said a doctor and nurse were assisting the woman, who was having trouble breathing and had a weak pulse, when Andrews spoke up to ask whether she could be experiencing a blood sugar problem.

Three-times Pro Bowler Andrews, 28, has type 1 diabetes. "A man in the aisle seat popped up, 'Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.' It was Ravens (tight end) Mark Andrews," the passenger wrote on X, adding that he then showed the doctor and nurse how to use it.

The passenger later told CNN that the medical staff gave the woman some juice and she began to recover. Andrews later confirmed the story in a team statement.

"In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor whose also happened to be on the plane," he said. "Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed."

Andrews had his own scare with diabetes when he was a freshman at Oklahoma, the team said. A roommate found him unresponsive due to hypoglycemia, caused by very low blood sugar, and helped save his life by shoving fruit snacks in his mouth before paramedics arrived. He is an outspoken advocate for those with diabetes.

